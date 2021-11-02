New Burnley restaurant awarded four-star hygiene rating
A Burnley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Finsley Gate Wharf was given the score after assessment on October 2nd, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The historic building held a grand re-opening two months ago following a £2.9m. restoration project that has seen the site undergo a radical transformation, resulting in a new community heritage and learning hub, café bar, restaurant, function room, guest house and garden.
Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of activities there from yoga, paddle boarding and canoeing sessions to craft classes and heritage tours, while two blacksmiths also hold regular demonstrations at the on-site forge.
Of Burnley' s 138 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.