Pendle homeowners reduced asking price by an average of £-4,727 over the last 12 months

Marsden

Tracking 83 property transactions between August 2020 and August 2021, the monthly updated asking vs. sold price difference tool shows the average differences between asking prices on Rightmove and their actual sold prices lodged at the HM Land Registry.

The data therefore monitors the entire house sale process from initial listing, viewings, negotiation, offers, agreement through to the survey process, conveyancing, exchange and finally completion.

Across Pendle, sellers were knocking off an average of £-4,727 (or -3.05%) from the initial asking price in the 12 months to August 2021.

Selvanayagam said: “Despite what has been a very active market, homebuyers are still, by and large, able to negotiate down on prices. There is also wider evidence of surveyors down valuing properties that are misaligned with the realities. This means that properties end up selling for lower than the original estate agent price estimation.

It’s relative of course, a more expensive property is likely to see a wider price difference. Nonetheless, when buying, it's worth checking how much prices are being reduced in your area using our tool."

“For sellers, before listing, we always suggest looking at the widely available free data from HM Land Registry which tracks the prices properties are sold for and not what they are advertised for.