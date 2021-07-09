Rules for 'double jabbed' holidaymakers welcomed as Jet2 restarts flights to amber list countries

Passengers at Manchester Airport

But they have pointed out that although it benefits UK residents hoping to go on a foreign holiday, it does nothing to boost inbound tourism.

The Government yesterday signalled it would remove the need to quarantine for fully vaccinated UK adults returning from amber list countries from July 19.

Joss Croft, CEO, UKinbound said, “Whilst this may be welcome news for Brits travelling overseas this summer, this decision does nothing for the UK’s inbound visitor economy.

"By keeping Britain closed, we are losing £70m a day in exports, businesses are on the brink, our cities remain empty and viable businesses are prevented from even beginning their recovery.

“As we approach the 19th, our inbound visitor economy remains neglected and forgotten by the Government, far from talk of freedom this decision risks being the final nail in the coffin for an industry that will be vital to our national recovery.

"The UK’s fifth largest export sector is dying on its knees, and the government must provide more support, including furlough extension and targeted grants, whilst rapidly implementing vaccination certification reciprocity for inbound, as it has done for outbound.”

Meanwhile, Jet2 com and Jet2 holidays welcomed the Government's move for "double jabbers" and announced flights restarting.

CEO Steve Heapy said: “This is the news that UK holidaymakers have been looking forward to, as it finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel.

“We will be restarting flights and holidays to all Amber List destinations from July 19 onwards and we are ready for the wave of demand that this long-awaited and very welcome news will bring.”

He added: "This is an extremely positive step forward for the travel industry. It is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away, and we cannot wait to take them on their well-deserved holidays.

