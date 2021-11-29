Six stunning Ribble Valley homes available from just £475 a month

The three-bedroom houses in Dixon Road have been snapped up by local working families and will soon be occupied.

Onward Homes have been built the much-needed properties at the site of a council storage depot, which has been relocated.

Rachael Stott, the council’s housing strategy manager, said: “We are delighted to have worked in partnership with Onward Homes to bring this scheme to fruition. These stunning houses will meet a pressing need for affordable rented property in Longridge and they have been snapped up immediately.”

Rachael Stott, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing strategy manager, and Wayne Smith, neighbourhood specialist for Ribble Valley at Onward Homes, at the Dixon Road development

More properties look set to become available for affordable rent at 80 per cent of the market value to local working families over the coming months.

They will include existing houses, as well as new homes.

All new developments in Ribble Valley provide an element of affordable housing comprising a mix of shared ownership and rental properties.

And a proportion of the rental properties are set aside specifically for working families registered on the affordable housing waiting list.

Affordable rents in Longridge range from £475 a month for a two-bedroom house to £550 a month for a three-bedroom house.

Rachael Stott added: “There is a common misconception that affordable rental properties are only for out-of-work families, but nothing could be further from the truth.

“They are fast becoming the ideal option for local working families looking for a decent home, but unable to buy one.