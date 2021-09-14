Staycation plans? Have a look inside Britain's most expensive ever beach hut

The 16ft by 13ft wooden cabin is situated in the exclusive Mudeford Spit, Dorset, and if sold would set a new record.
Estate agents say it is slightly bigger than the neighbouring units - one of which sold a few months ago for the current high mark of £375k.
And the pandemic and rise in staycation breaks have been given as reasons for prices soaring even further.
Marketed by Denisons Estate Agents, the hut comes with solar panels for electricity and bottled gas for cooking and costs more than two times the price of an average house in England.
According to Denisons the hut is "above average size" and enjoys dual aspect of both the beach and harbour, which is why it has such a hefty price tag.
It sleeps up to six and is on two levels with two plush bedrooms on the upper level, two further sleeping areas on the ground floor and fully fitted kitchen with an integrated fridge freezer.
The hut also has two decking areas for entertaining - but doesn't come with a toilet.