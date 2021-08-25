Ultra-fast fibre broadband coming to large parts of Pendle

Liberal Democrat councillors David and Tom Whipp have been fighting for better broadband for Pendle's rural areas, winning the support of Pendle Council and lobbying senior managers at Openreach.

Openreach is beginning the job of installing a fibre 'spine' to Earby and Brierfield. Fibre connections will then be installed to individual properties. The work will enable FTTP to properties in Earby, Kelbrook, Barrowford, Brierfield and Fence, as well as the urban area of Nelson.

Coun. David Whipp said: "I'm delighted that Openreach are bridging the digital divide with the roll-out of FTTP to another two exchanges in Pendle. Around half of Pendle residents are in a broadband black hole. This is a major step towards everyone getting 21st century services."

Engineers working in Barnoldswick

The programme, which also includes communities in North Yorkshire, is expected to take a total of two years.

Coun. Tom Whipp said, "With more and more people working or studying from home, decent broadband is as much an essential service as water and electricity nowadays. I'm very pleased that our campaigning has paid off and that our communities are at the forefront of gigabit speed connectivity."

Openreach engineers have been installing FTTP to around 6,000 properties in Barnoldswick for many months, where the work is almost complete. The pioneer town has been a training ground for new operatives learning the processes involved in installing fibre.

"The fight goes on for the rural hinterland of Colne to get connected, but this is very good news indeed for people across most of Pendle," added Coun. Whipp. "We'll continue to press for ultra-fast broadband for all of Pendle's residents."