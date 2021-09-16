Energetic Earby employees clocking up land and water miles for charity

On Coniston

Workers from the business’s sites in Earby and Skipton have pledged to take part in mental health charity Mind in Bradford’s 600 miles in September event – with one remote employee even taking part from India.

If that wasn’t enough, two daring teams donned their lab coats and dug in their oars to compete in the Skipton dragon boat race last weekend, with all sponsorship boosting Mind.

Broughton decided to support Mind in Bradford after the charity ran mental health sessions for staff.

The Broughton team

Thirty-two employees have signed up to the 600-mile challenge, splitting into three teams to compete against each other to reach their target by walking, running or cycling.

HR associate Georgia Flynn, one of the organisers of Broughton’s effort, said staff had been completing their miles at lunch times, evenings and weekends.

One employee based in India has had to grapple with monsoon season while trying to fit in his miles, while another member of the team took a trip up Snowdon to further their efforts.

Georgia said: “Teams have been competing against each other to see which can be the first to get to 600 miles, and it’s been great to see new friendships forming among people who don’t work directly together and bringing departments together.”

The dragon boat race, organised by Skipton Rotary Club, saw 13 teams dress up to race on Coniston lake near Skipton.

The two teams from Broughton, including employees and some family members, raced across the lake three times with each team nominating a drummer to sit at the bow to keep the rowers in time.

Quality Assurance Officer Vicky Broomhead, who led one of the Broughton teams and whose roller derby hobby has helped her clock up miles in the 600-mile challenge, said: “It was a great day and everyone got really involved in the races, even though we hadn’t been in a boat together before.”

Broughton also staged a staff sports day at the start of the month, with competitors from all departments paying to take part in events including a tug of war, welly wanging and egg and spoon races.

Paul Moran, Chief Executive of Broughton, said: “We believe it is important that Broughton plays a role in the community and we have a long history of supporting good causes. It is also vital that we support employees with their mental health, so it is fitting that our workers have chosen to support the life-changing work of Mind in Bradford."