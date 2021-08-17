Housebuilder offers £10k worth of upgrades on selected properties at new Clitheroe development

With just a few homes remaining at the development, David Wilson is building the community by offering a £10,000 home improvement package throughout August 2021.

This incentive is available on certain homes, including Millford and Hertford style houses. This sizeable additional bonus on completion gives potential new owners the freedom to stamp their own mark on their home immediately. Whether that is kitchen upgrades, flooring or blind and curtain packages, the choice is yours.

Whilst the incentive will the last the entirety of the month, the five star developer have also selected their "home of the week" – an Abbeydale property that will also be eligible for the upgrade offer.

One of the homes in Waddow Heights, Clitheroe

This three double bedroom home is a particularly spacious build with an open plan kitchen/diner, plenty of extra space for a home office and lots of convenient features such as an en-suite bathroom and integrated storage. With gorgeous French doors leaving out into the rear garden, this is the perfect destination for a growing family.

Philippa Stewart, Head of Sales at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We really want to encourage a positive, vibrant community and these incentives offer the perfect opportunity to make that dream home easier to achieve.