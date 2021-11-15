Housebuilder offers £5k towards moving costs at selected Clitheroe properties
Housing developer Barratt Homes is offering £5,000 towards moving costs among other incentives on selected properties at Waddow Heights in Clitheroe for potential buyers.
With over 50% of homes already reserved at the development, Barratt Homes is building the community by running this offer throughout this month (November).
This incentive is available on all current available homes, including Maidstone and Woodbury style houses. This sizeable offer gives potential new owners the freedom to stamp their own mark on their home immediately.
The incentive will the last the entirety of the month. As well as this offer, there are also other incentives available including Deposit Unlock, which means selected homes will be available for just a 5% deposit.
Philippa Stewart, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “We really want to encourage a positive, vibrant community and these incentives offer the perfect opportunity to make that dream move easier to achieve. We are extremely proud of the homes at Waddow Heights and invite you to book an appointment to meet with our sales advisers to discuss further.”
For more information on the properties available at Waddow Heights, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 0333 4553 073 to book an appointment with a sales adviser.