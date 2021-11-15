Housebuilder offers £5k towards moving costs at selected Clitheroe properties

With over 50% of homes already reserved at the development, Barratt Homes is building the community by running this offer throughout this month (November).

This incentive is available on all current available homes, including Maidstone and Woodbury style houses. This sizeable offer gives potential new owners the freedom to stamp their own mark on their home immediately.

The incentive will the last the entirety of the month. As well as this offer, there are also other incentives available including Deposit Unlock, which means selected homes will be available for just a 5% deposit.

Waddow Heights in Clitheroe

Philippa Stewart, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “We really want to encourage a positive, vibrant community and these incentives offer the perfect opportunity to make that dream move easier to achieve. We are extremely proud of the homes at Waddow Heights and invite you to book an appointment to meet with our sales advisers to discuss further.”