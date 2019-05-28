Lancashire Victim Services: new initiative aims to train workers to help victims of crime

Lancashire Victim Services, a county-wide charity service, has launched a new programme to accredit business in Lancashire as Victim Friendly Organisations, training staff to better help those impacted by crime.

In an attempt to ensure that help is available for victims of crime from myriad outlets, the initiative will allow ocal organisations to train staff on the impact of crime, the support available, and how to best communicate with victims as well as about Lancashire Victim Services themselves and how to refer staff when they need support.

Funded by the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner and part of national charity Victim Support, Lancashire Victim Services offers immediate and long-term support to victims of all crimes, with their team of specialist case workers providing practical help and emotional support, whether or not they choose to report the incident to the police.

“The Victim Friendly Organisation programme is open to businesses, clubs, societies and other charities who want to help us in supporting victims of crime," said Faye Speed from Lancashire Victim Services. “Once signed up, organisations will go through initial training on supporting victims of crime and then have access to specialist workshops on specific crime types such as domestic abuse and hate crime.

"It’s a great opportunity for individuals to learn new skills and for organisations to become part of a wider community helping to tackle the impact of crime in Lancashire," Faye added.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, continued: "Supporting victims of crime is a key priority for me. I set up Lancashire Victim Services to ensure that victims of crime can access the help and support they need and to see the service work with other organisations to train their staff and to raise awareness of the support available is fantastic."

For more information on how to become a Victim Friendly Organisation, contact faye.speed@victimsupport.org.uk