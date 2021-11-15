Specialist leisure sector agency Fleurets is marketing the property on Lower Road, Longridge, with a guide rent of £75,000.

It is being offered with a 20 year "free of tie lease". Rent reviews will be every five years with annual increases linked to the Retail price Index.

The property was formerly a renowned eating out venue attracting diners from around Preston and district and further afield, as well as local customers for decades. But it has been closed since the pandemic lockdown.

The Corporation Arms pictured in April 2021

In April the former proprietors posted a notice on Facebook announcing they would not be reopening after lockdown and were leaving. The announcement blamed a combination of rent rises and the cost of reopening after the lockdown for the decision.

Thanking customers for their support they wrote: "Unfortunately our time at The Corper has come to an end."

Citing an "unachievable rent" and two rent increases the statement continued: "Along with the ongoing Covid restrictions in our trade make it impossible for us to survive."

The statement continued: "We would like to thank every single person who has supported us through out these last 16 years - especially in the last year since the pandemic started. "

The sign at the Corporation Arms

In turn regulars took to social media to pay tribute to the venue's role in local life.

Fleurets is marketing the stone built two and three storey property with a former barn and outbuildings as a "Ribble Valley country inn and eating house" which offers seating for 76 diners across three dining areas and has five en-suite bedrooms available to let.

The property has an enclosed beer garden and a field suitable for hosting events such as wedding celebrations and offers spacious four bedroomed living accommodation.