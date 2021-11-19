Mayor congratulates award winning Burnley company that has become an industry leader

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend was given a guided tour of Specialist Anodising Company Ltd (SACO), an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of caps and shrouds for the cosmetic industry and more, by director Vicky Moody and Mandy Musso, who is recruitment and resource co-ordinator.

Founded in 1985, the firm has come a long way since then and in 2019 won the Manufacturing Business of the Year Award and the International Business of the Year Award at the Burnley Business Awards.

Saco operate under the larger Lendlock Group, a group of companies that share a unified philosophy; combining local aptitude with progressive technologies to meet the global requirements of the packaging industry.

The Burnley site houses three of Lendlock's businesses, Saco, Nekem and GLT Plastics.

The Mayor discussed the difficulties the company has faced during the pandemic and the plans on the cards to move forward.

Mandy said: "As a business we are looking to expand and continue to grow, albeit, whilst managing the shortfall in the labour market, the rise in cost of materials and increased utility costs.

"These are the difficulties facing all businesses across East Lancashire and the wider area.

"Our approach ensures we surpass the expectations of our customers, while supporting the aspirations of our staff.

"The mayor congratulated us for our continued development and wished us well for the future.

"It was a privilege to welcome him on site and to demonstrate our continued support to our local community by providing employment.