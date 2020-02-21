Mystery over future of award-winning Lancs hotel and spa

Mystery surrounds the future of an award-winning Lancashire hotel and spa amid reports it is set to close.

Stanley House Hotel & Spa is a boutique country hotel, set in 54 acres of Ribble Valley countryside at Mellor.

Media reports have said the hotel, now owned by Euro Garages owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa, is to shut its doors in its current form in September, putting 80 jobs at risk.

But a spokesman for the venue said today: “Stanley House is not in a position to say anything at this stage.”

It is understood that some customers have already been contacted about future bookings.

Stanley House has 30 first-class bedrooms, spectacular wedding and conference facilities, the popular Mr Fred’s Bar and Lounge, and an award-winning spa.

It is believed the Issa brothers signed a 12-month lease last September with the hotel management to keep the business running as normal.

Last year the hotel was named Best Wedding Venue – Hotel and Spa at the Great Northern Wedding Awards, and was a finalist in the reader-nominated process in the Best Wedding Venue – Country House category.

Senior receptionist Rhianna Feeney was bestowed the individual excellence accolade at the Ribble Valley Stars in Tourism Awards.

The Good Spa Guide has granted the Spa at Stanley House its sparingly- awarded five bubble rating for five consecutive years.

The Issa brothers have become multi-millionaires through their ambitious and successful Euro Garages business.

The Blackburn-based petrol station and convenience store operator has sites all over the UK and Europe.

The brothers reportedly have a net worth of £1.2 billion.