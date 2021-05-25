Nelson lighting firm completes five-figure project at Yorkshire’s newest luxury hotel

Nelson-based CFE Lighting has been working on the luxury Sandburn Hall Hotel near York, in North Yorkshire.

The company, which specialises in bespoke LED luminaires and lighting solutions for the commercial, industrial, and public sectors, designed and manufactured 55 exterior lighting bollards, which have been installed by electrical partner NEC Services at the new hotel complex.

The bollards are fitted with low-energy, high lumen LEDs, which will provide wayfinding and emergency lighting along the main walkways which run around the front and back of the 40-bedroom luxury hotel.

The £5m hotel, which sits just off the A64, seven miles from the heart of York, will be the first major new-build hotel development between York and the coast for over 20 years, with the site already home to an 18-hole championship golf course, Grand Function Hall and the popular Tykes restaurant.

Commenting on the project, Amanda Speight, national business development manager at CFE Lighting, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support the development of what will be an incredible destination hotel for the region.

“The project enabled us to showcase the full breadth of our capabilities, from visiting the site to assess the requirements through to designing and manufacturing the bollards, using the very best components, at our production facility in Barrowford.”

Hotel director James Hogg said: “Everything about the design and build of this hotel is quality and that extends to the smaller details such as the exterior lighting bollards, with CFE Lighting creating a bespoke, British-made product that perfectly meets our needs.