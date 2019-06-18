Public's chance to vote for Pendle's next big business at Dragon's Den style event

A Dragon's Den style crowdfunding event will see one local entrepreneur awarded a £500 business start-up grant this week.

Bradley Soup will hear from four local entrepreneurs all pitching to win the £500 at its third event held at the Grassroots Centre, St Philip’s Church, Leeds Road, Nelson, tomorrow evening.

It follows a simple concept which originated in Detroit and has spread to many places in UK.

People pay a £5 entrance fee and after listening to entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas each attendee votes for their favourite.

The winning entrant is announced following food and entertainment.

Bradley Soup aims to raise hopes and aspirations of local entrepreneurs through developing entrepreneurial skills and confidence thus improving prospects of their business which will benefit the local community.

Project manager Samina Butt said: “Through Bradley Soup we wish to address some of the main concerns in the area by supporting talented and skilled individuals of all back grounds with ambition and drive to turn their ideas and projects into reality.

"We wish to create an environment where people from all backgrounds come together and support each other.”

The Grassroots Centre will be open to the community from 5-30pm and the event is scheduled to run until 8-30.