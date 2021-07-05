Rolls-Royce brand Barnoldswick industrial action vote as 'extremely disappointing'

The Rolls-Royce site in Barnoldswick

The vote comes at a time when bosses said that everyone at Barnoldswick needs to focus on supporting a plan – agreed between management and trade union representatives – to secure the site and attract new work to preserve jobs.

The move comes after a deal was struck in January to save 350 jobs at the historic site after months of cuts and uncertainty.

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce said: "This plan requires both co-operation and determination from everyone on site if it is to succeed.

"Rolls-Royce, like the entire aviation industry, is facing an unprecedented impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. That has led to a significant consolidation of work across the company’s site footprint worldwide – with facilities already closed (US - turbine components) or assembly and engine test operations discontinued (Singapore).

"We are already taking action to deliver on our commitments in the Barnoldswick plan, honouring our commitment to no compulsory redundancies and identifying new work for the site.

"We are retaining the Fabricated Structures Facility at our Bankfield site – guaranteeing its future until 2031 to ensure the site has retained footprint for any new work. We have now confirmed that parts for Rolls-Royce’s technology demonstrator programme for its next generation of gas turbine, UltraFan®, will be completed there."

Plans are also progressing to install capability for a new fan blade servicing and repair capacity, requiring more than £1m in investment.

The site’s training centre location is now confirmed, with plans to both develop employee skills and offer training, and we are working with a consortium of training providers and accrediting bodies to develop our employees for future work opportunities. In addition, a Product Development and Technical Centre will focus on developing new components, engineering methods and technologies, drawing on the site’s engineering skills.

Sebastian Resch, Rolls-Royce Director of Operations – Civil Aerospace, said: “This vote is extremely disappointing, given the commitments given by both the company and union representatives to develop a plan that will preserve Barnoldswick through the devastating industrial impact of COVID-19.