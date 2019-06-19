Take a look around: £600,000 Ribble Valley farmhouse with its very own stables and barn
Located in the undulations of the Ribble Valley, Demesne House is very much a rustic country home to write home about, with classic features and more bedrooms than you can shake a pillow at.
On the market for over half-a-million pounds, this home is warm and friendly. Take a look around...
The 19-room property is located in Clitheroe.
other
Quirky and unique, the property is a gem with plenty of character.
other
The fitted kitchen features its very own Aga.
other
A picture of dark wood and beams, the home's kitchen is quintessentially rustic.
other
View more