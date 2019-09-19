Who's on the shortlist for this year's Lancashire Tourism Awards

The finalists have been announced for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Marketing Lancashire unveiled the shortlist for the annual ceremony to be held on November 7 at the Pleasure Beach Arena, Blackpool.

Each of the finalists will now be invited to interviews with the expert panels of judges, before the winner in each of the 22 categories will be announced.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “Congratulations to our finalists, who have successfully reached the final stage of this year’s search for Lancashire’s best tourism businesses.

“The county’s £4.25bn visitor economy is a major contributor to the wider Lancashire economy and together our tourism businesses help attract over 67 million visitors; visitors who enjoy an unparalleled choice of quality experiences, events and hospitality that’s hard to beat anywhere in the country.

“Every year we’re incredibly proud to field a spectacular list of finalists. Each has demonstrated significant growth, development or success over the last twelve months to reach this level of the competition, and that is a wonderful reflection on the health and vitality of tourism in Lancashire. I look forward to celebrating with our finalists, partners and sponsors at the Pleasure Beach Arena, where I’ll be leading the applause for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Award 2019 winners.”

Lancashire Tourism Awards 2019 - The Finalists

Taste Lancashire Pub of the Year*

Ribchester Arms, Ribchester

Spread Eagle, Mellor

The Butlers Arms, Pleasington

The Continental, Preston

The Millstone at Mellor

Experience of the Year*

Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell

Lancaster Escape

The Bee Centre, Samlesbury

VIVA Blackpool

New Tourism Business of the Year*

Air Unlimited Burnley

Donkey Creek Farm Caravan Park, Freckleton

Hampton by Hilton, Blackpool

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Bilsborrow

The New Inn, Carnforth

Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley, Langho

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award*

Barnacre Cottages, Garstang

Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

Business Events Venue of the Year*

The Blackpool Tower

Village Hotel Club, Blackpool

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award*

The Bee Centre, Samlesbury

The Butlers Arms, Pleasington

Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year*

Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool

Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

The Blackpool Tower

Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton in Craven

VIVA Blackpool

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year*

Carnforth Station Heritage Centre

Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell

Lancaster Escape

MiniLinks Lytham St Annes

Old Holly Farm, Garstang

Large Hotel of the Year*

Best Western Carlton Hotel, Blackpool

Elgin Hotel, Blackpool

Holiday Inn Express Burnley

The Wrightington Hotel, Health Club & Spa

Village Hotel Club, Blackpool

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year*

Broadwater Holiday Park, Thornton-Cleveleys

Claylands Park, Garstang

Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury

Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton

Ribble Valley View, Langho

Rossendale Holiday Cottages

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year*

Barnacre Cottages, Garstang

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn

Rossendale Holiday Cottages

Tewitfield Marina, Carnforth

Taste Lancashire Restaurant of the Year*

Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale

Longlands Hotel, Carnforth

The Fisherman’s Retreat, Rossendale

Quite Simply French, Lancaster

Taste Lancashire Café / Tearoom of the Year*

Baker’s Coffee Shop, Bar and Restaurant, Egerton

Dottie’s Wafflery, Samlesbury

The Potting Shed, Longridge

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

Longlands Hotel, Carnforth

The Alma Inn, Colne

The Golden Ball of Longton, Preston

The Top Lock, Wheelton

Cultural Venue / Organisation of the Year

Spot On Lancashire, Blackburn

Deco Publique, Morecambe

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Cuffe & Taylor, Preston

Wedding Venue of the Year

Beeston Manor, Hoghton

Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington

Samlesbury Hall, Samlesbury

The Blackpool Tower

The Fisherman’s Retreat, Rossendale

The Out Barn, Waddington

Wyresdale Park, Scorton

Retail Experience of the Year

Brooks Collectables and Toy Museum, Blackpool

Jak Hanson Shopping Outlet, Wrightington

Preston Markets

Whalley Warm & Dry, Whalley

Lancashire Perfect Stay*

3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford

Fence Gate Lodge, Fence

The Alma Inn, Colne

The Coach and Horses, Bolton by Bowland

Taste Lancashire Producer of the Year

Choc Amor, Mawdesley

Goosnargh Gin, Goosnargh

Old School Brewery, Warton

The Gin Ginnery, Egerton

Large Visitor Event of the Year

Christmas in Chorley

Lancashire Encounter, Preston

Lancaster on Ice

Light Up Lancaster

Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend

The National Festival of Making, Blackburn

Small Visitor Event of the Year

Myerscough College Open Day & Country Fair, Bilsborrow

Grand Open Day at Shores Hey Farm, Burnley

Thornton Hall Christmas Adventure, Thornton in Craven

Make My Day! Morecambe’s Creative Theme Park, Morecambe