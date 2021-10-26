World-renowned La-Z-Boy acquires Pendle upholstery business

(Left to right) Paul Riding and David Winter (former Furnico owners), Keith Wilson (president international, La-Z-Boy), Darrell Edwards (senior vice president and chief operating officer, La-Z-Boy Incorporated), Bob Lucian (senior vice president and chief financial officer, La-Z-Boy Incorporated).

Colne-based upholstery specialist Furnico has manufactured for the La-Z-Boy recliner brand since it acquired the licence in 2008.

Parent company La-Z-Boy Incorporated, headquartered in Michigan, USA, re-acquired the licence in 2017.

The firm intends to continue production from the two factory sites in Nelson and Colne, with plans for a product showroom being discussed for the larger facility in Philllips Lane.

The president of La-Z-Boy International, Keith Wilson, said the deal was a significant milestone which had come at a crucial time.

“The entire team is delighted to welcome Furnico’s 285 employees to the La-Z-Boy family as we launch La-Z-Boy Manufacturing UK Ltd, our only plant presence within Europe, ” he said.

“Given the unprecedented issues currently affecting global sea freight, the timing of this deal will reassure our customers of shorter lead times and a dependable supply network.

“I’d like to personally thank everyone who has worked hard on the acquisition process, in particular outgoing Furnico directors David Winter and Paul Riding for their loyalty to our brand and work developing products during their time as licensees. We wish them a happy retirement.”

A significant amount of Furnico’s business was manufacture of the La-Z-Boy product with the remainder being white labelled to retailers in the UK and Ireland. Unbranded manufacture is set to continue alongside La-Z-Boy branded product.

Furnico directors David Ellison, Stuart Shackleton and Nigel Ramsey are transitioning over and will continue to lead the business.