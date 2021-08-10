A-Level results 2021: Clitheroe girl off to study medicine after achieving 'outstanding' grades

Anna (18), from Clitheroe and who is a pupil at Westholme INSPIRED Sixth-Form School, was delighted to achieve two A*s in biology and maths and an A in chemistry.

Anna Heeley has worked tirelessly in her pursuit of a career in medicine. Not only has she been an outstanding Deputy Head Girl, she has regularly been the first in and last out of the Sixth Form Centre these past two years, perfecting her craft and ensuring she came away with the results she needed.

Anna said: “I’m looking forward to starting my degree in medicine and would like to become a doctor in the future. I love helping people.”

Delighted with her A-level results, Anna Heeley

When asked what the highlight of her time was at Westholme the talented teenager said: “Everything! I can’t pick one thing!”

Meanwhile, Westholme INSPIRED Sixth Form’s ‘lockdown graduates’ are departing, destination ready, with so much more than outstanding academic results, says Principal Dr Richard Robson from Westholme School.

94% of students at the top Lancashire independent school secured at least one grade B or above and 68% of students achieved at least one A grade.

Students are looking forward to pursuing further studies in subjects such as Medicine, Law, Product Design, Business Studies, Criminology, Cognitive Neuroscience, and Engineering - reflecting the breadth of talent within the INSPIRED Sixth Form.

Dr Robson added: “We are thrilled with the amazing results which have surpassed previous school records. They are a testament to the resilience of our fantastic students with 90% of our students achieving at least two B grades or above.

“Today we celebrate the diligence, commitment and fortitude our Year 13s have demonstrated after a very challenging and unprecedented A Level experience. Their journey through the Sixth Form has prepared them for the next chapter in their lives as well-rounded young people.”

This year’s grades were determined using teacher assessed grades which were verified by exam boards.

“This year’s allocation of grades has been robustly and rigorously based on empirical evidence submitted to, and moderated by, examination boards. With a quarter of our A Level students achieving a clean sweep of all A/A* grades, they have smashed the school records!”

Dr Robson, who joined Westholme as Principal in January, praised staff and students alike for their achievements and also the continued hard work of teachers during the pandemic and the challenges that has created.

“This year’s grades are indicative of the inspirational teaching that takes place, face-to-face or online, each and every day at Westholme and the unbelievable commitment from our teachers to deliver 1:1 support and guidance for every

student.