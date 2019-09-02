Apply for schools now parents are urged

Online applications for Lancashire school places start today for children either starting primary school or moving to secondary school in September 2020.

Last year 95% of parents applied online for primary and secondary school places.

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "The number of people who chose to apply online last year was really high.

"Online is a quick, easy and secure way to apply for school places.

"The application process goes live today, so I would encourage parents to go online as soon as possible. I'm sure they will find it useful to familiarise themselves with the process and take a look at the admissions criteria of the schools they're considering.

"Unfortunately some applications come in late every year and these simply can't be considered at the same time as those we receive on time. So it is much better to be prepared early, rather than rushing your application close to the deadline. This way there is time to spare to sort out any problems or get any advice.

"It is important to remember as well that having a child already at a school does not automatically mean that a brother or sister will be allocated a place – you must still apply."

Applications opened today and the national closing dates are October 31st for secondary schools, and January 15th 2020 for primary schools.

Children start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools, where you'll find all the information you need.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707.