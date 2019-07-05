Award-winning Pendle student wows elite Olympic stars

A Pendle student wowed elite Olympic stars, celebrities and politicians when she landed a top education award.

Dominika Bzdon, of Nelson and Colne College, was crowned the BTEC Sport Student of the Year at Central Hall, Westminster, on Thursday.

She scooped a Pearson BTEC Award for her fantastic academic efforts and was 21 winners selected to be selected from 574 nominees from both the UK and abroad by a panel of 52 judges.

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson in the UK, said: “All of the North-West’s learners who won this year deserve huge congratulations and stand every chance of continuing that success into the careers they are now ready to start.

"This year’s awards are a fantastic celebration of them, alongside the schools, colleges, universities, training providers, and employers who have underpinned their efforts.

"But I also want to congratulate every single one of the hundreds of thousands of students who will be awarded a BTEC qualification this year.

"All of them now have the confidence that they have earned a qualification which is recognised by employers small and large, by universities across Britain and around the

world.”

The accolades, now in their ninth year, featured double Olympic gold medallist and BTEC ambassador Max Whitlock, and were hosted by financial journalist and TV presenter Steph McGovern.