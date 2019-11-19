Barnoldswick primary school to benefit from Co-op fund

A Barnoldswick primary school has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

St Joseph's RC Primary School in West Close Road is busy raising funds to pay for its new ‘Mile a day’ track.

Headteacher Mrs Natalie Wood said: "We are delighted that we have been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

"At a time when funds for community groups and charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Barnoldswick.

"We are raising funds to pay for our new ‘Mile a day’ track. All the children and staff in school will be able to use the new track on a daily basis. Encouraging healthy lifestyles and developing greater stamina in personal fitness is something we are keen to develop among our pupils.

"To help us raise vital funds, we’ll be relying on Co-op members. When a member buys selected products or services from the Co-op they earn a 5% reward for themselves, with a further 1% for local causes like ours.

"Co-op members can choose a cause by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership. We really hope that people will visit the website and choose to support us."