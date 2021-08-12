Big dreams for West Craven High pupils following GCSE results

West Craven students

Former Head Boy Alex Cruise-Brown is progressing to A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Law at Nelson and Colne College. After completing his A Levels, he plans to progress to medical school before pursuing a career as a doctor. Former Head Girl Poppy Hill will be joining Alex at Nelson and Colne College, studying A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and French.

Like Alex, Courtney Foley plans to pursue a career in medicine after college. She hopes to become a nurse after completing an Advanced Level Health and Social Care course at Burnley College.

Aadam Shazada, who was West Craven’s Deputy Head Boy, aspires to be a pilot and is progressing to Craven College’s Aviation Academy. Jonah Piskorski has dreams of becoming a pro basketball player. He is moving on to Loreto College in Manchester where he will play basketball for Manchester Magic alongside studying A Levels in Physics, Mathematics and Business Studies.

West Craven High School recently celebrated winning the East Lancashire Education Awards Career Aspiration Award. Principal, Tracy Foy, said: “We are absolutely delighted that today’s results mean our Class of 2021 are able to progress to their intended destinations.