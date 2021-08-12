Big dreams for West Craven High pupils following GCSE results
Ambitious students at West Craven High School are celebrating after their GCSE results have put them on track for their dream careers including as an airline pilot, doctor and basketball star.
Former Head Boy Alex Cruise-Brown is progressing to A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Law at Nelson and Colne College. After completing his A Levels, he plans to progress to medical school before pursuing a career as a doctor. Former Head Girl Poppy Hill will be joining Alex at Nelson and Colne College, studying A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and French.
Like Alex, Courtney Foley plans to pursue a career in medicine after college. She hopes to become a nurse after completing an Advanced Level Health and Social Care course at Burnley College.
Aadam Shazada, who was West Craven’s Deputy Head Boy, aspires to be a pilot and is progressing to Craven College’s Aviation Academy. Jonah Piskorski has dreams of becoming a pro basketball player. He is moving on to Loreto College in Manchester where he will play basketball for Manchester Magic alongside studying A Levels in Physics, Mathematics and Business Studies.
West Craven High School recently celebrated winning the East Lancashire Education Awards Career Aspiration Award. Principal, Tracy Foy, said: “We are absolutely delighted that today’s results mean our Class of 2021 are able to progress to their intended destinations.
"We’re really going to miss this fantastic group of students but look forward to following their journeys to college, employment and beyond.”