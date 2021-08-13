Clitheroe headteacher congratulates pupils' 'superb' GCSE results

Mrs Anne-Marie Horrocks said: "Ribblesdale High School's pupils have once again achieved some superb results this summer. Their success is due to determination, resilience and sheer hard work and we are extremely proud of all they have achieved.

"Teachers, support staff, governors and parents, all of whom have contributed their steadfast support throughout our pupils’ time at Ribblesdale, will no doubt share in celebrating these fantastic achievements!

"Everyone here at Ribblesdale wishes to extend their congratulations and every good wish for our young people's future success and happiness. Good luck in your next steps, RHS class of 21!"