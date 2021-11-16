Clitheroe pupils share ideas on how they can make a difference to fight climate change

In a series of weekly lessons delivered by Janet Read and Daniel Fitton from UCLAN, they learned about data science in preparation for the task ahead.

A school spokesman said: "Pupils aimed to measure the air quality around Clitheroe to discover how it changes depending on the area, weather, date and time.

"Before commencing data collection, pupils had to design and manufacture acrylic boxes to house the Raspberry Pi’s they would use to collect the data. They then analysed the data collected to identify trends, discovering when our air quality gets worse and exploring why this might be.

Ribblesdale pupils engage with climate change research

"The environmentally-savvy pupils were delighted to be invited to take part in COP26, joining the Royal Society’s stall in the Green Zone to present their project to attendees at this important environmental summit.