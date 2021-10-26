COP26: Ribble Valley rural school pupils show their support for climate change

The youngsters at the Dunsop Bridge school designed a banner encouraging people to look after their planet and were able to present it to the Camino to COP walkers - a group walking 500 miles for when world leaders gather in Glasgow early next month for the COP26 summit - as they passed through the village of Newton-in-Bowland.

Headteacher, Mrs Olga Jackson, said the children have been discussing the important issue surrounding climate change and have enjoyed learning about the challenge we all face by designing the special banner.

She added: "The banner will make its way to Glasgow for COP26 and it will then be taken on another march in November. Two of our junior boys took the school's banner to Newton Village Hall, where they both spoke about being a plastic free school, how they loved being a forest school where they actually got to learn in the forest, how they learn about deforestation and other environmental issues.

The banner which is making its way to the COP26 summit