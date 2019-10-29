Education chiefs' warning over Halloween deadline for Lancashire secondary school applications

Education bosses in Lancashire have warned parents not to miss out on an easy way to apply for their child’s secondary school place.

Online applications, the quick, easy and secure way to apply for secondary school places for autumn 2020 in the Lancashire County Council area, are about to close.

The application system on the county council’s website is open until 11.59pm on Thursday, October 31 for secondary schools.

It is important to remember that parents of all children starting school need to submit an application form, even if the child has an older brother or sister at the school concerned.

For more information, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.