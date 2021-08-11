Exam results helpline offers advice in further learning, training, work, or career choices

Opening exam results is a critical time for young people, so the service wants to ensure students aged 15 to 19, and their parents, have the right support – whatever their result.

Every year during results season the National Careers Service runs the Exam Results Helpline which helps young people think about their next step and explore the best pathway for them

whether it’s further learning, training, work, or career choices.

Exam Results Helpline offers advice

After finishing his A Levels, Roddy Mackay, 21, from Blackpool, decided university wasn’t for him and opted to study for a Higher National Certificate in construction in the built

environment.

When Roddy completed the HNC he had several employers mention they were looking for someone with the skills he had just learnt on the course, so he had no trouble securing a new

Roddy Mackay, 21, from Blackpool, decided university wasn’t for him and opted to study for a Higher National Certificate in construction in the built environment.

role.

Joanne Elliot, careers adviser from the National Careers Service, said: “It can seem like quite a daunting prospect to pick up the phone to a careers adviser. But all of the advisers at the

Exam Results Helpline have a passion to help young people understand their options and are empathetic to what some might feel as an overwhelming time. So it can be so it’s a good idea

to seek out neutral advice on the options available to you.”