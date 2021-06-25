Five Pendle schools to share in multi million pound funding boost

Five Pendle schools are to benefit from the funding

Following a rigorous assessment process, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced almost £483 million for 1,466 projects at academies, sixth-form colleges and voluntary aided schools across the country.

In Pendle five schools are set to receive money from the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF). These are Castercliff Primary, Lord Street, Colne Park High School, Colne Primet Academy and Pendle Primary Academy.

The aim of CIF is to keep eligible academy, sixth-form college and voluntary aided school buildings safe and in good working order.

Welcoming the funding, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “I am delighted schools across Pendle will be receiving vital funding to make much needed improvements to their buildings.

“This is another example of delivering on the Levelling Up agenda across the whole country, making the investment we need to provide the high quality education every child needs to have the best chance possible to fulfil their aspirations.