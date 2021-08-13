Former Ribble Valley student scores an A grade to pursue dream career in social work

She said: “My Health and Social Care course at college has helped me to develop an understanding of the role I am pursuing and the wider Health and Social Care sector which I am really interested in.

“I have loved my time at college – learning on my course was great, I have had a range of different opportunities to take advantage of and I have made new friends. I would definitely recommend Accrington and Rossendale College as the staff are lovely and are there to help you, whichever pathway you choose. Staff are very responsive and if you have any problems they will be there to listen to you, support you, and answer your questions.”