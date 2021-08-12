GCSE results 2021: Ribble Valley head praises pupils' 'determination and perseverance'

Mr Michael Wright, headteacher of St Augustine's RC High School, Billington, said: "Despite having to adapt to new ways of working during Covid-19 lockdowns, our pupils have shown the determination and perseverance needed to achieve highly and we are very proud of them.

"They have endured a period of education like no other, and have had their entire experience of education changed in ways nobody could have foreseen. Over the last 18 months they have had to study and prepare for assessments in an environment of remote learning and uncertainty about their examinations as well as adapting to new systems and controls within school.

"They have been incredibly resilient and deserve every success. The staff who have taught and supported them have risen to every challenge with professionalism and deserve the recognition that they have received from the community in the last 18 months. Remote learning placed incredible pressures on households and I would like to recognise the huge part that families have played in supporting pupils through such a difficult time."

High-flying pupils are on Cloud 9! (l-r) Phoebe Young, Rose Scales, Libby Ainsworth, Ethan Ashton, Charlotte Wright, Izzy Todd and Ruby Parker

He went onto say: "I would like to congratulate the class of 2021, and to the families, teachers and support staff who helped them to achieve as well as they have.”

Among the highest achievers were Lucy Collinson, Oscar Earrey and Anna Rogers who achieved nine grade 9s each.

Another St Augustine’s pupil who achieved success in his exams is Jacob Reddy, including grade 9s in music, English Language and English Literature. Jacob is currently on a UK tour, visiting all 51 cities playing his guitar and singing to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice. His busking adventure will involve travelling 2,400 miles in 22 days and he has already reached his target of £2,500 through collections while busking. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by logging onto www.justgiving.com/fundraising/buskingjacob

Jacob Reddy outside the Premier Inn at Chelmsford