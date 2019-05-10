Golden boy Vincent scoops award in Lancashire Reading Trail Vincent Brooke with the signed book he won for achieving the Gold Award in the Lancashire Reading Trail at Nelson Library. (s) Share this article A Pendle boy has struck gold in the Lancashire Reading Trail. Vincent Brooke (nine) has read and reviewed 50 books to achieve the Gold Award at Nelson Library.Vincent won a book signed by author Cressida Cowell. How restoration project in remotest parts of Lancashire will help reduce county’s flood risk