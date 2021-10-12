Harvest Festival at Clitheroe church for Ribblesdale pupils

There was singing, dancing and a very funny story from Youth Minister Lucy. The message of the assembly was to be kind, compassionate and to think of others so that the whole community enjoys a better quality of life.

A Ribblesdale High school spokesman said: "Thank you so much to the families and staff of Ribblesdale, who all donated food items which will be given to the Ribble Valley Foodbank. As you can see, everyone was incredibly generous! We wish all of our local Ribble Valley farmers good luck at this busy harvest time. Ribblesdale once again demonstrated that it is a special school that always rises to the challenge."