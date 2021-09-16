'Impeccable behaviour' of children at Pendle school praised by inspectors

Gisburn Road School was classed as "good" by the government inspectors who also commented on how happy and safe children feel in school, and how meticulously planned the curriculum was.

The report went on to congratulate leaders on their tenacious approach to school improvement. Ofsted inspectors also confirmed that the staff had the expertise to deliver their well-planned curriculum.

Staff use every opportunity to develop the language skills of the youngest children and pupils benefit from a structured approach to the teaching of reading.

Gisburn Road School has been rated good by Ofsted

However, inspectors did also note that not all pupils who find learning to read difficult are given regular support to help them catch up quickly. This slows the rate at which some pupils develop as fluent readers.

Pupils' learning were said to be enriched by a range of opportunities including visits to a farm and mill.

Headteacher Nicola Walker stated she was immensely proud of the children, staff and parents after a difficult 18 months due to the Covid pandemic.

She said: "Our school community has a family atmosphere, we welcome all of our families in and see the education of their children as a shared journey.

"The Ofsted report is a fantastic affirmation of all the hard work and commitment that my team give on a daily basis."