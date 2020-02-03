Lancashire schools to benefit from funding boost

Secondary schools in Lancashire are guaranteed at least £5,000 in per pupil funding, and every primary school at least £3,750 per pupil, as part of a government funding boost.

Lancashire will now be required by law to make sure every school receives these minimum levels of funding for each pupil – a commitment which the Prime Minister pledged to deliver during his first 100 days in office.

Previously, local authorities were not required to allocate the money for schools in this way - with many schools across the country falling below the recommended minimum levels of funding for each pupil.

This legislation guarantees that funding per pupil in Lancashire will increase by 3.91% in 2020-21 to an average of £4,746 per pupil.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “Every child should have the chance to succeed in life. And that starts with access to a good education, no matter their background or where they live.

“That’s why I am delighted this Conservative Government is boosting school funding by £14 billion over the next three years, and requiring in law that Lancashire deliver minimum per pupil funding levels, ensuring every child can get the education they deserve.

“This will give every parent confidence that their children are getting the best start in life - one that will allow them to fulfil their potential and prepare them for their future.”

The funding forms part of the government’s £14 billion funding boost for schools over the next three years.

In August, the Prime Minister announced that the budget for schools and high needs would be increased by £2.6 billion in 2020-21, £4.8 billion in 2021-22 and £7.1 billion in 2022-23 respectively – plus an extra £1.5 billion per year to fund additional pensions costs for teachers.