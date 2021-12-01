Laneshaw Bridge Primary School launches its own 'parliament'

The Laneshaw Bridge School parliament meet Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

The school identified the impact ‘class bubbles’ have had on limiting opportunities for socialisation and debate; consequently the school launched this initiative with the intention of bringing pupils across the school together to debate key priorities for the school.

Pupils were asked to propose themselves for election. Four candidates from each year group were nominated to stand. Pupils participated in extensive election campaigns which included empowering speeches to their ‘electorate’ and posters detailing their manifestos.

The vote was conducted by secret ballot. Throughout the process the school was able to promote the British Values agenda of Democracy, Rule of Law, Respect and Tolerance. Once the voting window had closed, pupils were invited to an election assembly attended by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson who announced the winning candidates.

Elected parliamentarians will meet regularly to discuss key priorities for their ‘electorate’ and will also coordinate fundraising activities to make improvements pupils would like to see at the school.

Headteacher Gaynor Canty said: "This has been a great opportunity to enthuse and bring together all of our pupils. Those that stood for elections showed great confidence and passion and must be congratulated on their incredible efforts. I personally look forward to working with our School Parliament.