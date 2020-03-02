Majority of Lancashire secondary pupils granted one of their preferred schools

The vast majority of pupils in Lancashire will be going to one of their preferred schools or academies this September.



Figures for secondary school admissions show that 95.3% of pupils have been successful with one of their preferences.

A total of 83.6% will get their first preference, 8.6% will go to schools which were their second, while 3.1% will attend their third preference school. Some 4.7% have been allocated a place at other schools.



The numbers of those receiving preferred places is likely to rise as appeals are heard and other adjustments are made.



County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "Waiting to find out which secondary school you've been allocated can be an anxious time, for both parents and children. I have first-hand experience of this, so I know exactly how parents feel at this time.



"I'm pleased to know that 95.3% will be getting one of their three preferences and 83.6% have their first preference. Importantly, every pupil whose application was received on time has been allocated a secondary school place.



"School places are allocated fairly and objectively, and every application is agreed upon using the criteria which have been agreed for that school.



"Our admissions team do a good job advising parents how to use their preferences wisely, and what to do if they are unhappy with the place they've got. There's still a lot of movement with the allocation of school places between now and September."



This year, 95% of parents overall chose to complete their application online.



Parents will receive details about who to contact for advice and information on school admissions and appeals in the offer letter or email they receive.



Appeals are heard locally and those for Lancashire secondary schools will take place during the summer term.



Find out more about schools in Lancashire at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.



Parents can also call on 0300 123 6707.



Last year, nationally, 80.9% of parents received an offer of their first preference school and 93.0% received an offer of one of their preferred schools.