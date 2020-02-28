Nelson and Colne College to host business afdvice event

Local business leaders will be hoping to inspire teenagers with their stories about smashing through glass ceilings and job interview hacks next month.

Founder and managing director Ian Ashworth and commercial director Caroline Earnshaw from Networx3 will be sharing their decades of experience in business with students from Nelson and Colne College and Accrington and Rossendale College.

More than 120 16-year-olds will take part in four Oysters and Pearls and Centre Forward events during March.

The Oysters and Pearls events on March 9th and 13th match 60 female students with 60 inspirational working women for a day of motivation and confidence building led by former professional stage and TV actress Amy Strange.

The Centre Forward events on March 10th and 12th bring together 60 male students with local businessmen - from sales directors to ex-footballers - to boost employability and interview skills.

Ian and Caroline jumped at the chance to get involved after meeting the events’ organiser Wendy Bowers, founder of consultancy business Role.

Networx3, which specialises in installing blown fibre optic communications infrastructure, was founded by Ian, a mechanical engineer, in 2003.

The company is based in Great Harwood and has a 19-strong team including certified drone pilots, engineers and ecologists.

Ian said: “We really struggle to recruit so we are always on the lookout for keen and hardworking school or college leavers, particularly female, who we can train up to be engineers.”

Caroline will be sharing how she worked her way up from the typing pool to the boardroom in just two years.

She said: “I’m hoping to inspire young girls that they can achieve things – I’m living proof of that. All my family were doctors, solicitors and teachers so I was the odd one out not going to university. I didn’t get a degree but because I have a work ethic and passion I’m where I am today.”