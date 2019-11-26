Nelson schoolchildren looking bright for winter thanks to opticians

Primary schoolchildren in Nelson are looking nice and bright for winter after a local opticians donated high-visibility vests to raise awareness of the importance of staying visible for National Road Safety Week.

Staff from Specsavers Nelson recently visited St Paul's Primary School to hand out high-visibility vests and to educate the pupils in reception about the importance of road safety.

Some of the pupils and their vests

Nabila Hussain, assistant store manager at Specsavers Nelson, said: “With shorter daylight hours throughout the winter months, it is imperative that children understand the importance of being visible to drivers.

“The children were very excited to receive their new UV vests and we hope that such a simple task raises awareness which stays with them until they are adults and behind the wheel themselves.”

Mrs Cregg, deputy headteacher at St Paul's, added: "We often take children on trips outside of school, so it’s imperative we keep our children safe at all times. The high visibility vests are fantastic, and we are extremely grateful to Specsavers for making such a generous donation."