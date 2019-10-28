New military training college for young people opens in Burnley this week

A military training college aimed at training young people who have left mainstream education is opening in Burnley soon.

Award winning Evolve Military College is throwing open the doors of its new training centre in Athletic Street, Burnley, for an open day on Friday from 10-30am to 12-30pm.

The college bridges the gap between young people leaving traditional education and starting military training and offers a range of services to schools and young people post-16 in the Burnley and wider Pennine Lancashire communities.

The free event on Friday is open to local businesses, youth service teams and educational establishments. The Burnley campus will be officially opened by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly and consort Mr John Kelly.

Evolve Military College delivers an alternative provision for young people who have left mainstream education through a unique course aimed at increasing their prospects of joining the armed forces and preparing them for life as a solider.

The intensive qualification covers different areas of military life and students gain a valuable insight through a progressive training programme that fuses work experience, maths and English qualifications and military skills, values and standards as well as developing their physical health and emotional wellbeing.

The end result is that they will be better equipped to face the military’s tough selection process and be equipped with transferable skills that will aid them through their military career – and beyond.

Situated on Athletic Street, the new training centre comprises of a completely refurbished facility with classrooms and exercise areas, as well as state of the art technology, to open up opportunities for young people in the area. The centre is staffed entirely by former military personnel.

Evolve Military College, formerly Military Standard Training, was launched in 2016 year to bridge the gap between young people leaving traditional education and starting military training. It provides a robust, free of charge course lasting up to 26 weeks, to give 16-24 year olds the foundations and basic skills required for life in the forces.

The programme offers an alternative route to higher education that helps young people to mentally prepare for leaving home for the first time when they join up.

Andy Emmett from the college said: “We are extremely excited to be able to offer our course to young people in Burnley. The students who come through our doors often need guidance to push them in the right direction and to channel their energy in a positive way.

"They arrive as young kids but complete the course as highly focussed young men and women with a real sense of self-worth and pride in themselves and their community.”