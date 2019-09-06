No water causes Pendle school to close for the day

A Colne secondary school has had to close for the day after it reported having no water.



Park High School announced on its Twitter page at 8-19am this morning that the issue had forced the sudden closure of the school.

Park High School, Colne

The Tweet said: "URGENT! School is closed, we have arrived this morning to find we have no water. Apologies for the short notice but we have no alternative."

One parent reacted angrily to the Tweet by informing the school that not all parents check Twitter.

The school went on to say: "It is a health and safety issue, no toilets, no hand washing facilities and no water in the kitchen. We can only apologise but we do not make these decisions lightly."