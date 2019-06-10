Pendle MP welcomes Kellog's school breakfast club boost

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the announcement that Kellogg’s is doubling the number of grants it offers school breakfast clubs to support one in four schools in the poorest parts of the UK.

Over the past 20 years, Kellogg’s has invested over £4m. in its Breakfast Club programme, supporting more than 3,000 schools during this time.

Established many clubs up and down the country contribute vastly to improving children’s attendance and attainment as well as alleviating hunger in some cases. It’s not just the children that benefit. A recent study by Kellogg’s shows that breakfast clubs save millions in childcare costs, delivering benefits for working parents and employers alike.

The doubling of investment means Kellogg’s will be supporting more than 600 schools throughout the UK, providing £1,000 grants to schools in the most disadvantaged communities to ensure all children have the best start to the day by having breakfast. The increase in investment has been enabled by a new range of cereals that will donate 10p to good causes for every pack sold.

Kellogg’s is the largest corporate backer of school breakfast clubs and, is celebrating 21 years of the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club programme.

Mr Stephenson said: “I know many schools in Pendle provide excellent breakfast club facilities. With this additional funding I hope many of those clubs will apply and be able to expand their offer. I would encourage all schools to check out the website for information on how to apply.”

Information on the scheme can be found online https://www.kelloggs.co.uk/en_GB/what-we-believe/breakfast-club-network.html