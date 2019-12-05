Pendle school's 'mock election' students receive advice from the real thing

A Pendle secondary school has held a mock election while also welcoming three of the borough's parliamentary candidates for this month's General Election.

Marsden Heights Community College welcomed Conservative Andrew Stephenson, Labour's Azhar Ali, and Liberal Democrat candidate Gordon Lishman who gave advice to Year10 student candidates Katie McMillan (Conservative), Maryam Rani (Labour) and Hamnah Hussain (Liberal Democrat) on how to execute their campaign.

A special assembly saw more than 200 students from Year 10 gather to hear the opening speeches of the student candidates. The audience were also informed of the vision each of the official candidates had both for Pendle, and for the wider world.

Mr Scott Pilkngton, from the school, said: "Many topics were touched on during the morning assembly, including party views and policy on Brexit, education, health, tax and the economy extending even to international issues such as Palestine and Nagaland.

"The assembly did an excellent job of informing potential voters of what each of the parties stand for as well as getting over the importance of democracy and making your vote count.

"The student campaign will continue in college until Election Day, with the student candidates visiting a further five assemblies and creating a party political broadcast in an attempt to secure the student and staff vote.

"All students and staff will have a chance to vote in the mock election on Thursday December 12th with will be overseen by the Year 9 members of the Student Parliament."