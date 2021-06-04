Plans for more than 200 new primary school places in Clitheroe revealed

Around 210 new primary school places at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe are to be created to meet the demand expected from the new housing development on Higher Standen Farm on Pendle Road, which is now being built.

The proposals will be considered at next week's Cabinet meeting and, if approved, could see the places go live from September 2023.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, who will be presenting the report to cabinet, said: "These exciting plans would see more than 200 new primary school places created to help meet the demand from the housing development.

If given the go-ahead, the places will be available from September 2023

"They set out what could be done to provide much-needed places for new and existing families in the area as well as complementing the fantastic provision already available in the area. If approved we will ask the public what they think before moving forward."

The council ran a consultation on an initial proposal for a new school between December 2020 and January 2021. An alternative option to increase the age range of Ribblesdale High School, which would see it cater for primary as well as secondary school pupils, was put forward.

This is now the preferred option and cabinet is being asked to approve a further consultation on the new proposal at its meeting on Thursday 10 June. It is also being recommended to progress with design and procurement exercises for the project and approve the estimated costs identified in the report.

Primary pupils would be taught separately to the secondary school in a new building on Higher Standen Farm. However, it would be part of Ribblesdale School making it an "all-through school" for pupils aged between 4 and 16.