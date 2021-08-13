Pupils' 'incredible' GCSE performance praised by Bowland High headteacher

Staff are incredibly proud of Year 11 pupils and wish them the very best for the future, whatever that may be. They will be there to support and provide assistance to all those who need it during the coming days and weeks following the release of these GCSE and level 2 results.

The school acknowedged it had been a very challenging year for all school pupils and the disruption to education has been felt most keenly by those who have had to adapt to a new assessment system on the road to receiving these qualifications. This year group had worked consistently hard during their time at Bowland and shown high levels of resilience in the last 18 months that has culminated in their excellent and robust set of results.

Headteacher, Mrs L Fielden said the pupils had achieved incredibly well across the full range of GCSE and Level 2 qualifications and will continue to do so next year and beyond.

Pupils' excellent and robust set of results praised

She went onto say: "These results are a culmination of five years of both hard work, and high quality teaching, and I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of our teachers and support staff.

"I am very proud to be the headteacher of Bowland High and these results reflect the incredible character of the pupils we have here at the school, able to overcome the most difficult of situations and adapt exceedingly well to a changing world around them.