Reunion for former pupils and staff of Barrowford school

A reunion for former pupils of a Barrowford school is taking place next week.

This free event is being organised by national organisation Near Neighbours and will be held on Thursday, June 20th, at Barrowford Library, starting at 5-30pm.

It will allow people who attended or worked at Holmefield Teaching Centre (formerly the police station) to reconnect and will mark 50 years since the school was opened.

There will be food, a reunion tea and chat.

The centre was set up in 1969 for children who had immigrated to England in the late 60s and 70s.

To attend either register on Eventbright or turn up on the day.