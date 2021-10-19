Revamped playground opens to children in Clitheroe

A new lease of life has been given to the popular Chester Avenue play area in Clitheroe.

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:30 pm
Local residents Margaret Spencer and Ruth Thompson with Clitheroe Town Mayor and Mayoress officially reopening the revamped park

Town Mayor Coun. Simon O’Rourke and mayoress, Coun. Donna O’Rourke, recently attended the formal reopening of the children's facility.

The playground has been refurbished and now boasts a new inclusive orbit roundabout, a climbing ledge, wooden trail equipment and two seats for those accompanying children to the playground.

The work was undertaken by contractor Playdale from Kendal on behalf of Clitheroe Town Council.

MayorClitheroe