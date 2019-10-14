School funding boost for Pendle

Schools in Pendle are set to receive on average 4.4% more funding per pupil next year as part of the recent multi-billion investment in primary and secondary education.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the new funding, saying the commitment that every secondary school pupil will receive a minimum of £5,000 next year and every primary school pupil will receive a minimum of £4,000 by 2021-22 would reassure parents of the Government’s promise to deliver the best for their children.

This funding follows the Prime Minister’s announcement in August that the budget for schools and high needs would be increased by a total of over £14 billion over three years, rising to £52.2 billion by 2022-23. Schools and local authorities will today find out how the first part of that investment - £2.6 billion - will be allocated for the coming year.

The extra money, available from April, will ensure that per-pupil funding for all schools can rise at least in line with inflation and will deliver promised gains in full for areas which have been historically under-funded

Mr Stephenson said: "Every child in Pendle deserves the best possible start in life – regardless of their background or where they live.

"The funding boost next year will mean that every school in Pendle will receive a budget increase, giving teachers, parents and pupils the certainty to plan, and supercharging standards in our schools.

"This new funding will also target those schools who need support the most need, making sure that every parent in Pendle can be sure their children are getting a world class education."