Stunning drone shot of Burnley's emerging 'student village'

A spectacular drone shot has captured Burnley's evolution into a university town.

The stunning image, captured by developers Barnfield Construction, shows the rapidly changing face of Burnley's historic Weavers' Triangle as a structure to house the University of Central Lancashire’s increasing student population takes shape.

A lattice of steelwork is being created next to Sandygate Square which will provide the foundation for a 136-bed building with car parking to provide high-quality student accommodation. On the ground floor there will be units available for shops, cafes or offices.

It is part of UCLan's plans to expand student numbers in Burnley from 400 to 4,000 by 2025. It complements recent investment by UCLan at nearby Victoria Mill, including state-of-the-art medical teaching facilities.

The building is due to be completed by late summer 2020 ready for its first student intake.